Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
9. Graphical Applications of Integrals
Area Between Curves
Multiple Choice
Find the area enclosed by one loop of the polar curve r = 4 \sin(3\theta).
A
4\pi/3
B
16/3
C
8/3
D
2\pi
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: We are tasked with finding the area enclosed by one loop of the polar curve r = 4 sin(3θ). In polar coordinates, the area enclosed by a curve is given by the formula A = (1/2) ∫ r² dθ, where the limits of integration correspond to one complete loop of the curve.
Determine the limits of integration: For the curve r = 4 sin(3θ), one loop occurs when r completes a full cycle from 0 back to 0. This happens when 3θ varies from 0 to π (since sin(3θ) = 0 at these points). Therefore, θ varies from 0 to π/3 for one loop.
Set up the integral: Substitute r = 4 sin(3θ) into the area formula. The integral becomes A = (1/2) ∫[0 to π/3] (4 sin(3θ))² dθ.
Simplify the integrand: Expand (4 sin(3θ))² to get 16 sin²(3θ). The integral now becomes A = (1/2) ∫[0 to π/3] 16 sin²(3θ) dθ. Factor out the constant 16/2 = 8, so the integral simplifies to A = 8 ∫[0 to π/3] sin²(3θ) dθ.
Use the power-reduction identity: To integrate sin²(3θ), use the identity sin²(x) = (1 - cos(2x))/2. Substituting this, the integral becomes A = 8 ∫[0 to π/3] (1 - cos(6θ))/2 dθ. Simplify further to A = 4 ∫[0 to π/3] (1 - cos(6θ)) dθ. Now, split the integral into two parts: A = 4 [∫[0 to π/3] 1 dθ - ∫[0 to π/3] cos(6θ) dθ].
Related Videos
