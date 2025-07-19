Properties of integrals Consider two functions ƒ and g on [1,6] such that ∫₁⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₁⁶g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5, ∫₄⁶ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 5 , and ∫₁⁴g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2. Evaluate the following integrals.
(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
(b) ∫₁⁶ (f(𝓍) ― g(𝓍)) d𝓍
(d) ∫₄⁶ (g(𝓍) ― f(𝓍) d𝓍
(f) ∫₄¹ 2f(𝓍) d𝓍
Using properties of integrals Use the value of the first integral I to evaluate the two given integrals.
I = ∫₀¹ (𝓍³ ― 2𝓍) d𝓍 = ―3/4
(a) ∫₀¹ (4𝓍―2𝓍³) d𝓍
I = ∫₀^π/2 (cos θ ― 2 sin θ) dθ = ―1
(a) ∫₀^π/2 (2 sin θ ― cos θ) dθ
(b) ∫₀^π/2 (4 cos θ ― 8 sin θ) dθ
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(d) If ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, then ƒ is a constant function.