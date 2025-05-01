Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
If f(x) = x^3, which of the following is the value of f(-2)?
A
-8
B
4
C
-6
D
8
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The function f(x) = x^3 is given, and you are asked to evaluate f(-2). This means substituting -2 into the function f(x).
Step 2: Substitute -2 into the function. Replace x in f(x) = x^3 with -2, resulting in f(-2) = (-2)^3.
Step 3: Recall the rule for exponents. When raising a negative number to an odd power, the result remains negative. Therefore, (-2)^3 means multiplying -2 by itself three times: (-2) * (-2) * (-2).
Step 4: Perform the multiplication step by step. First, calculate (-2) * (-2), which equals 4 because multiplying two negative numbers results in a positive number. Then multiply the result (4) by -2, which gives the final value of f(-2).
Step 5: Compare the calculated value of f(-2) with the given answer choices (-8, 4, -6, 8) to identify the correct answer.
