Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Determine whether the given series is convergent.
A
It converges because it is a geometric series.
B
It converges because it is a general harmonic series.
C
It diverges because it is a general harmonic series.
D
It diverges because it is a geometric series.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{5}{3n-7} \). Observe the general term \( a_n = \frac{5}{3n-7} \). This is neither a geometric series nor a harmonic series in its standard form.
Step 2: Recall that a geometric series has the form \( \sum_{n=0}^{\infty} ar^n \), where \( r \) is the common ratio. Check if the given series matches this form. It does not, so it is not a geometric series.
Step 3: Recall that a harmonic series has the form \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n} \), which diverges. The given series \( \frac{5}{3n-7} \) resembles a harmonic series but with a linear transformation in the denominator. Such transformations do not change the divergence behavior of the harmonic series.
Step 4: Apply the divergence test. If \( \lim_{n \to \infty} a_n \neq 0 \), the series diverges. Compute \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{5}{3n-7} \). As \( n \to \infty \), the denominator grows indefinitely, so \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \frac{5}{3n-7} = 0 \). This does not confirm convergence; further analysis is needed.
Step 5: Conclude that the series diverges because it behaves similarly to a general harmonic series. The denominator \( 3n-7 \) grows linearly with \( n \), and such series are known to diverge.
