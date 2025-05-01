Step 5: Compare aₙ and bₙ. Observe that for all n ≥ 1, aₙ = 3 / (√n - 2) > bₙ = 3 / √n because subtracting 2 from √n makes the denominator smaller, increasing the value of aₙ. Since bₙ diverges and aₙ > bₙ, the Direct Comparison Test implies that the given series ∑(3 / (√n - 2)) also diverges.