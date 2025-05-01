Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Use the Direct Comparison Test to determine whether the series converges.
A
Diverges since
B
Converges since
C
Partly converges and partly diverges.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the Direct Comparison Test. This test states that if we have two series ∑aₙ and ∑bₙ, where 0 ≤ aₙ ≤ bₙ for all n, then: (a) If ∑bₙ converges, ∑aₙ also converges. (b) If ∑aₙ diverges, ∑bₙ also diverges.
Step 2: Identify the given series ∑(3 / (√n - 2)). To apply the Direct Comparison Test, we need to find a simpler series bₙ that we can compare to aₙ = 3 / (√n - 2). The simpler series should ideally resemble the behavior of aₙ for large n.
Step 3: Analyze the denominator √n - 2. For large values of n, √n dominates over the constant -2. Thus, the term 3 / (√n - 2) behaves similarly to 3 / √n for large n. Let bₙ = 3 / √n.
Step 4: Determine the convergence or divergence of the comparison series ∑bₙ = ∑(3 / √n). This series can be rewritten as ∑(3 * n^(-1/2)). Since the exponent -1/2 is less than -1, the p-series test tells us that ∑bₙ diverges.
Step 5: Compare aₙ and bₙ. Observe that for all n ≥ 1, aₙ = 3 / (√n - 2) > bₙ = 3 / √n because subtracting 2 from √n makes the denominator smaller, increasing the value of aₙ. Since bₙ diverges and aₙ > bₙ, the Direct Comparison Test implies that the given series ∑(3 / (√n - 2)) also diverges.
