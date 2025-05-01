Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Determine whether the given series are convergent.
A
Diverges because
B
Converges because
C
Diverges because
D
Converges because
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given series is \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{n^e}{n^2} \). This is a series where the general term is \( \frac{n^e}{n^2} \). To determine convergence, we need to analyze the behavior of the terms as \( n \to \infty \).
Step 2: Simplify the general term \( \frac{n^e}{n^2} \). Using the laws of exponents, rewrite it as \( n^{e-2} \). This allows us to focus on the exponent \( e-2 \) to determine the growth rate of the terms.
Step 3: Recall the p-series test, which states that a series of the form \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n^p} \) converges if \( p > 1 \) and diverges if \( p \leq 1 \). Here, the exponent \( e-2 \) plays the role of \( p \).
Step 4: Compare \( e-2 \) to 1. If \( e-2 > 1 \), the series converges. If \( e-2 \leq 1 \), the series diverges. Since \( e \) is a constant (approximately 2.718), calculate \( e-2 \) to determine whether it is greater than or less than 1.
Step 5: Conclude based on the value of \( e-2 \). If \( e-2 \) is less than or equal to 1, the series diverges because the terms do not decrease rapidly enough. If \( e-2 \) is greater than 1, the series converges because the terms decrease sufficiently fast.
