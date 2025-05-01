Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
14. Sequences & Series
Convergence Tests
Multiple Choice
Determine whether the given series is convergent.
A
Diverges
B
Converges
C
Both converges and diverges
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The series given is \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-1} + n^{-3} \). We need to determine whether this series converges or diverges. To do this, analyze each term separately: \( n^{-1} \) and \( n^{-3} \).
Step 2: Recall the p-series test. A p-series is of the form \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{1}{n^p} \), and it converges if \( p > 1 \) and diverges if \( p \leq 1 \). Apply this test to each term in the series.
Step 3: Analyze \( n^{-1} \). Here, \( p = 1 \). Since \( p \leq 1 \), the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-1} \) diverges. This is known as the harmonic series, which is a classic example of divergence.
Step 4: Analyze \( n^{-3} \). Here, \( p = 3 \). Since \( p > 1 \), the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-3} \) converges. This term alone would contribute to convergence.
Step 5: Combine the results. The series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-1} + n^{-3} \) is the sum of a divergent series (\( n^{-1} \)) and a convergent series (\( n^{-3} \)). Since the divergence of \( n^{-1} \) dominates, the entire series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} n^{-1} + n^{-3} \) diverges.
