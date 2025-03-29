Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating y = sin(5√x), where the outer function is sine and the inner function is 5√x. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule

Derivative of Sine Function The derivative of the sine function, sin(x), is cos(x). This basic derivative rule is crucial when applying the chain rule to differentiate y = sin(5√x). After applying the chain rule, the derivative of the outer function, sin, is needed, which transforms into cos when differentiating. Recommended video: 03:53 03:53 Derivatives of Sine & Cosine