4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:07 minutes
Problem 3.9.23
Textbook Question
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = sin(5√x)
1
First, identify the function y = sin(5√x). We need to find the derivative dy/dx.
Recognize that the function involves a composition of functions: the sine function and the square root function. Use the chain rule to differentiate.
The chain rule states that if you have a composite function y = f(g(x)), then dy/dx = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). Here, f(u) = sin(u) and g(x) = 5√x.
Differentiate the outer function f(u) = sin(u) with respect to u, which gives f'(u) = cos(u).
Differentiate the inner function g(x) = 5√x with respect to x. Recall that √x can be expressed as x^(1/2), so g(x) = 5x^(1/2). The derivative g'(x) = 5 * (1/2) * x^(-1/2).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental technique in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that if a function y = f(g(x)) is composed of two functions, the derivative dy/dx is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f with respect to the inner function g by the derivative of the inner function g with respect to x. This is essential for differentiating y = sin(5√x), where the outer function is sine and the inner function is 5√x.
Intro to the Chain Rule
Derivative of Sine Function
The derivative of the sine function, sin(x), is cos(x). This basic derivative rule is crucial when applying the chain rule to differentiate y = sin(5√x). After applying the chain rule, the derivative of the outer function, sin, is needed, which transforms into cos when differentiating.
Derivatives of Sine & Cosine
Derivative of Square Root Function
The derivative of the square root function, √x, is 1/(2√x). This rule is important when differentiating the inner function 5√x in the given problem. By applying this derivative rule, we can find the rate of change of the inner function, which is necessary for the application of the chain rule.
Derivatives of Other Trig Functions Example 1
