Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 3.9.27
Derivatives in Differential Form
In Exercises 17–28, find dy.
y = 3 csc(1 − 2√x)
1
Step 1: Identify the function y = 3 csc(1 - 2√x). The goal is to find dy, which involves differentiating y with respect to x.
Step 2: Recognize that the function involves a composite function: y = 3 csc(u), where u = 1 - 2√x. Use the chain rule for differentiation, which states that dy/dx = dy/du * du/dx.
Step 3: Differentiate the outer function with respect to u. The derivative of csc(u) with respect to u is -csc(u)cot(u). Therefore, dy/du = 3 * (-csc(u)cot(u)).
Step 4: Differentiate the inner function u = 1 - 2√x with respect to x. The derivative of √x is 1/(2√x), so du/dx = -2 * (1/(2√x)) = -1/√x.
Step 5: Combine the derivatives using the chain rule: dy/dx = dy/du * du/dx = 3 * (-csc(u)cot(u)) * (-1/√x). Substitute u = 1 - 2√x back into the expression to complete the differentiation.
Key Concepts
Derivative of Trigonometric Functions
Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial. The derivative of csc(x) is -csc(x)cot(x). This knowledge helps in differentiating expressions involving trigonometric functions, such as y = 3 csc(1 - 2√x), by applying the chain rule to account for the inner function.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is essential for differentiating composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x))g'(x). In the given problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the inner function 1 - 2√x, which is part of the composite trigonometric function.
Differentiation of Radical Functions
Differentiating functions involving radicals, such as √x, requires understanding their derivatives. The derivative of √x is (1/2)x^(-1/2). This concept is necessary to find the derivative of the inner function 1 - 2√x, which is part of the overall differentiation process in the given problem.
