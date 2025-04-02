Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Derivative of Trigonometric Functions Understanding the derivatives of trigonometric functions is crucial. The derivative of csc(x) is -csc(x)cot(x). This knowledge helps in differentiating expressions involving trigonometric functions, such as y = 3 csc(1 - 2√x), by applying the chain rule to account for the inner function. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Chain Rule The chain rule is essential for differentiating composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function f(g(x)) is f'(g(x))g'(x). In the given problem, the chain rule helps differentiate the inner function 1 - 2√x, which is part of the composite trigonometric function. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule