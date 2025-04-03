Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
5:24 minutes
Problem 43
Textbook Question
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = sin πt, s(0) = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the position function s(t), we need to integrate the velocity function v(t) = sin(πt) with respect to time t. This is because velocity is the derivative of position, so integrating velocity will give us the position.
Set up the integral: ∫sin(πt) dt. This integral will give us the position function s(t) up to a constant of integration, which we will determine using the initial condition.
Perform the integration: The integral of sin(πt) with respect to t is -1/π * cos(πt) + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Use the initial condition s(0) = 0 to find the constant C. Substitute t = 0 into the position function: s(0) = -1/π * cos(0) + C = 0. Since cos(0) = 1, this simplifies to -1/π + C = 0, which means C = 1/π.
Substitute the constant C back into the position function to get the final expression for s(t): s(t) = -1/π * cos(πt) + 1/π.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Integration
Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, it is used to determine the position function from the velocity function. By integrating the velocity function v(t) = sin(πt), we can find the position function s(t), which describes the object's position over time.
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are values that specify the state of a system at a particular time, often used to solve differential equations. Here, the initial condition s(0) = 0 indicates the object's position at time t = 0. This information is crucial for determining the constant of integration when finding the position function from the velocity function.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
The Fundamental Theorem of Calculus links differentiation and integration, showing that they are inverse processes. It states that if a function is continuous over an interval, the integral of its derivative over that interval equals the change in the function's values. This theorem is applied to find the position function from the velocity function by integrating and using the initial condition to solve for any constants.
Recommended video:
06:11
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus Part 1
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning