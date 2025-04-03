Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, it is used to determine the position function from the velocity function. By integrating the velocity function v(t) = sin(πt), we can find the position function s(t), which describes the object's position over time. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are values that specify the state of a system at a particular time, often used to solve differential equations. Here, the initial condition s(0) = 0 indicates the object's position at time t = 0. This information is crucial for determining the constant of integration when finding the position function from the velocity function. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems