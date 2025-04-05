Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Volume of a Cylinder The volume of a cylinder is calculated using the formula V = πr²h, where r is the radius and h is the height. Understanding this formula is crucial because the problem involves calculating the volume of a cylindrical tank. The accuracy of the diameter measurement directly affects the radius, which in turn impacts the volume calculation. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Finding Volume Using Disks

Percentage Error Percentage error is a measure of how inaccurate a measurement is, compared to the true value, expressed as a percentage. In this problem, the goal is to ensure the calculated volume is within 1% of the true volume. This concept helps in determining the acceptable range of error in the diameter measurement to achieve the desired accuracy in volume calculation. Recommended video: 04:57 04:57 Determining Error and Relative Error