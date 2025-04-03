Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, we perform integration, which is the reverse process of differentiation. In this context, finding the antiderivative of f'(x) = 2x - 1 will yield the original function f(x). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Integration Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves determining a function whose derivative is the given function. For f'(x) = 2x - 1, integrating with respect to x will provide the general form of f(x), which includes an arbitrary constant C. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals