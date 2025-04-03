Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:00 minutes
Problem 4.2.37
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 37–40, find the function with the given derivative whose graph passes through the point P.
f'(x) = 2x − 1, P(0,0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the original function f(x) from its derivative f'(x) = 2x - 1, we need to perform integration. The process of finding a function from its derivative is called antidifferentiation or integration.
Integrate the derivative f'(x) = 2x - 1 with respect to x. This means we need to find the indefinite integral of 2x - 1. The integral of 2x is x^2, and the integral of -1 is -x. Therefore, the integral of f'(x) is: ∫(2x - 1) dx = x^2 - x + C, where C is the constant of integration.
The constant C represents an unknown value that can be determined using the given point P(0,0). Substitute x = 0 and f(x) = 0 into the equation f(x) = x^2 - x + C to find C.
Substituting the point P(0,0) into the equation gives: 0 = 0^2 - 0 + C, which simplifies to C = 0.
Now that we have determined C, the function f(x) is x^2 - x. Therefore, the function whose derivative is 2x - 1 and passes through the point P(0,0) is f(x) = x^2 - x.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, we perform integration, which is the reverse process of differentiation. In this context, finding the antiderivative of f'(x) = 2x - 1 will yield the original function f(x).
Recommended video:
05:50
Antiderivatives
Integration
Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves determining a function whose derivative is the given function. For f'(x) = 2x - 1, integrating with respect to x will provide the general form of f(x), which includes an arbitrary constant C.
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are used to find the specific solution to a differential equation by determining the constant of integration. Given the point P(0,0), we substitute x = 0 and f(x) = 0 into the integrated function to solve for C, ensuring the function passes through the specified point.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning