Integration Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, integrating the velocity function v = ds/dt gives the position function s(t). This is because velocity is the derivative of position, so integrating velocity with respect to time will yield the position function. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are values that specify the state of a system at a particular time, often used to solve differential equations. Here, s(0) = 10 is the initial position of the object at time t = 0. This information is crucial for determining the constant of integration when finding the position function from the velocity function. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems