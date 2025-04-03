Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
4:54 minutes
Problem 41
Textbook Question
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 41–44 give the velocity v = ds/dt and initial position of an object moving along a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
v = 9.8t + 5, s(0) = 10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recognizing that the velocity function v(t) = \(\frac{ds}{dt}\) = 9.8t + 5 is the derivative of the position function s(t). To find the position function, we need to integrate the velocity function with respect to time t.
Set up the integral of the velocity function: \(s(t) = \int (9.8t + 5) \, dt\).
Integrate the function: \(s(t) = \int 9.8t \, dt + \int 5 \, dt\).
Calculate each integral separately: \(\int 9.8t \, dt = 4.9t^2\) and \(\int 5 \, dt = 5t\). Combine these results to get the general form of the position function: \(s(t) = 4.9t^2 + 5t + C\), where C is the constant of integration.
Use the initial condition s(0) = 10 to solve for C. Substitute t = 0 into the position function: \(10 = 4.9(0)^2 + 5(0) + C\). Solve for C to find its value, and then substitute back into the position function to find the specific position function s(t).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Integration
Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, integrating the velocity function v = ds/dt gives the position function s(t). This is because velocity is the derivative of position, so integrating velocity with respect to time will yield the position function.
Recommended video:
05:04
Introduction to Indefinite Integrals
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are values that specify the state of a system at a particular time, often used to solve differential equations. Here, s(0) = 10 is the initial position of the object at time t = 0. This information is crucial for determining the constant of integration when finding the position function from the velocity function.
Recommended video:
05:03
Initial Value Problems
Definite and Indefinite Integrals
Indefinite integrals represent a family of functions and include a constant of integration, while definite integrals calculate the area under a curve between two points. In this problem, we use an indefinite integral to find the general form of the position function, and the initial condition helps determine the specific constant, giving the exact position function.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral
Watch next
Master Finding Differentials with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning