Antiderivatives Antiderivatives, or indefinite integrals, are functions that reverse the process of differentiation. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. This involves integrating the derivative function, which in this case is y' = 1 / 2√x, to find the original function y(x).

Integration Techniques Integration techniques are methods used to find antiderivatives. For the derivative y' = 1 / 2√x, recognizing the form of the function is crucial. The expression 1 / 2√x can be rewritten as x^(-1/2), which is a power function. Applying the power rule for integration, you add 1 to the exponent and divide by the new exponent to find the antiderivative.