Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
6:45 minutes
Problem 45
Textbook Question
Finding Position from Velocity or Acceleration
Exercises 45–48 give the acceleration a=d²s/dt², initial velocity, and initial position of an object moving on a coordinate line. Find the object’s position at time t.
a = 32, v(0) = 20, s(0) = 5
Start by integrating the acceleration function a(t) = 32 with respect to time t to find the velocity function v(t). This involves finding the antiderivative of 32.
The antiderivative of a constant 32 is 32t plus a constant of integration, C1. So, v(t) = 32t + C1.
Use the initial condition v(0) = 20 to solve for C1. Substitute t = 0 and v(0) = 20 into the velocity equation: 20 = 32(0) + C1, which gives C1 = 20.
Now, integrate the velocity function v(t) = 32t + 20 with respect to time t to find the position function s(t). This involves finding the antiderivative of 32t + 20.
The antiderivative of 32t is 16t² and the antiderivative of 20 is 20t. So, s(t) = 16t² + 20t + C2. Use the initial condition s(0) = 5 to solve for C2 by substituting t = 0 and s(0) = 5 into the position equation: 5 = 16(0)² + 20(0) + C2, which gives C2 = 5. Thus, the position function is s(t) = 16t² + 20t + 5.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Integration
Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, it is used to find the velocity function from the acceleration function by integrating acceleration with respect to time. This step is crucial for determining the velocity at any given time.
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are values given at the start of a problem that help determine the specific solution to a differential equation. Here, the initial velocity v(0) = 20 and initial position s(0) = 5 are used to find the constants of integration when solving for velocity and position functions.
Position Function
The position function s(t) describes the location of an object at any time t. It is found by integrating the velocity function, which itself is derived from the acceleration function. Using the initial conditions, we can solve for any constants and determine the exact position function for the object.
