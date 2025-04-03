Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Integration Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative or the area under a curve. In this context, it is used to find the velocity function from the acceleration function by integrating acceleration with respect to time. This step is crucial for determining the velocity at any given time. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are values given at the start of a problem that help determine the specific solution to a differential equation. Here, the initial velocity v(0) = 20 and initial position s(0) = 5 are used to find the constants of integration when solving for velocity and position functions. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems