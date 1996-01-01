Does a geometric series always have a finite value?
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.