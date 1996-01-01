Is it possible for a series of positive terms to converge conditionally? Explain.
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
g. Viewed as a function of r, the series 1 + r + r² + r³ + ⋯ takes on all values in the interval (1/2, ∞).