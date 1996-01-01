87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.
a. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ converges.
b. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ diverges, then ∑ (k = 10 to ∞) aₖ diverges.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
g. Viewed as a function of r, the series 1 + r + r² + r³ + ⋯ takes on all values in the interval (1/2, ∞).
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)