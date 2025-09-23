87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
Master Intro to Series: Partial Sums with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
g. Viewed as a function of r, the series 1 + r + r² + r³ + ⋯ takes on all values in the interval (1/2, ∞).
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If lim (k → ∞) aₖ = 0, then ∑ aₖ converges."
87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)