Why is integration used to find the work required to pump water out of a tank?
9–12. Consider the cylindrical tank in Example 4 that has a height of 10 m and a radius of 5 m. Recall that if the tank is full of water, then ∫₀¹⁰ 25 π ρg(15−y) dy equals the work required to pump all the water out of the tank, through an outflow pipe that is 15 m above the bottom of the tank. Revise this work integral for the following scenarios. (Do not evaluate the integrals.)
The work required to empty the top half of the tank
The work required to empty the tank through an outflow pipe at the top of the tank
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full of water, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=1 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x) = 2x² acting along the x-axis?
Compressing and stretching a spring Suppose a force of 30 N is required to stretch and hold a spring 0.2 m from its equilibrium position.
c. How much work is required to stretch the spring 0.3 m from its equilibrium position?