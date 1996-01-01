Explain how to find the mass of a one-dimensional object with a variable density ρ.
Why is integration used to find the work required to pump water out of a tank?
9–12. Consider the cylindrical tank in Example 4 that has a height of 10 m and a radius of 5 m. Recall that if the tank is full of water, then ∫₀¹⁰ 25 π ρg(15−y) dy equals the work required to pump all the water out of the tank, through an outflow pipe that is 15 m above the bottom of the tank. Revise this work integral for the following scenarios. (Do not evaluate the integrals.)
The work required to empty the top half of the tank
The work required to empty the tank through an outflow pipe at the top of the tank
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=1 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x) = 2x² acting along the x-axis?