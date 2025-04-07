Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Parabola A parabola is a U-shaped curve that can open upwards or downwards, defined by a quadratic function of the form y = ax^2 + bx + c. The direction in which the parabola opens is determined by the sign of the coefficient 'a'. If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upwards; if 'a' is negative, it opens downwards. Recommended video: 7:42 7:42 Properties of Parabolas

Concavity Concavity refers to the direction in which a curve bends. A function is concave up if it bends upwards like a cup, and concave down if it bends downwards like a cap. For a parabola, concavity is determined by the sign of the leading coefficient 'a' in the quadratic equation: positive 'a' indicates concave up, while negative 'a' indicates concave down. Recommended video: 05:59 05:59 Determining Concavity Given a Function