Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
1:52 minutes
Problem 4.4.114b
Textbook Question
114. Parabolas
b. When is the parabola concave up? Concave down?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine when a parabola is concave up or concave down, we need to look at the second derivative of its equation. A parabola is typically given by the quadratic function \( f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c \).
The second derivative of the function \( f(x) = ax^2 + bx + c \) is \( f''(x) = 2a \). This is a constant value, meaning it does not depend on \( x \).
A parabola is concave up when the second derivative is positive. Therefore, if \( 2a > 0 \), the parabola is concave up. This simplifies to \( a > 0 \).
Conversely, a parabola is concave down when the second derivative is negative. Therefore, if \( 2a < 0 \), the parabola is concave down. This simplifies to \( a < 0 \).
In summary, the concavity of a parabola is determined by the sign of the coefficient \( a \) in the quadratic function. If \( a > 0 \), the parabola is concave up, and if \( a < 0 \), it is concave down.
Video duration:1m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Parabola
A parabola is a U-shaped curve that can open upwards or downwards, defined by a quadratic function of the form y = ax^2 + bx + c. The direction in which the parabola opens is determined by the sign of the coefficient 'a'. If 'a' is positive, the parabola opens upwards; if 'a' is negative, it opens downwards.
7:42
Properties of Parabolas
Concavity
Concavity refers to the direction in which a curve bends. A function is concave up if it bends upwards like a cup, and concave down if it bends downwards like a cap. For a parabola, concavity is determined by the sign of the leading coefficient 'a' in the quadratic equation: positive 'a' indicates concave up, while negative 'a' indicates concave down.
05:59
Determining Concavity Given a Function
Second Derivative Test
The second derivative test is used to determine the concavity of a function. For a quadratic function y = ax^2 + bx + c, the second derivative is a constant, 2a. If 2a > 0, the function is concave up, and if 2a < 0, it is concave down. This test helps in identifying the nature of the parabola's curvature.
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
