Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
Problem 90
Textbook Question
Each of Exercises 89–92 shows the graphs of the first and second derivatives of a function y=f(x). Copy the picture and add to it a sketch of the approximate graph of f, given that the graph passes through the point P.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given graphs. The red graph represents the first derivative y=f'(x), and the blue graph represents the second derivative y=f''(x). The point P is given as a point through which the graph of the original function y=f(x) passes.
Step 2: Understand the relationship between the derivatives and the original function. The first derivative f'(x) indicates the slope of the original function f(x), while the second derivative f''(x) indicates the concavity of f(x). Positive f''(x) means the graph of f(x) is concave up, and negative f''(x) means it is concave down.
Step 3: Observe the behavior of f'(x) (red graph). Where f'(x) is positive, the graph of f(x) is increasing. Where f'(x) is negative, the graph of f(x) is decreasing. The zero crossings of f'(x) correspond to critical points of f(x) (local maxima or minima).
Step 4: Observe the behavior of f''(x) (blue graph). Where f''(x) is positive, f(x) is concave up, and where f''(x) is negative, f(x) is concave down. The zero crossings of f''(x) correspond to inflection points of f(x).
Step 5: Sketch the graph of f(x) using the information from f'(x) and f''(x). Start at point P and use the slope information from f'(x) and the concavity information from f''(x) to approximate the shape of f(x). Ensure the graph transitions smoothly through critical points and inflection points as indicated by the derivatives.
