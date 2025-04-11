Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
2:34 minutes
Problem 126
Textbook Question
Graph f(x) = x cos x and its second derivative together for 0 ≤ x ≤ 2pi. Comment on the behavior of the graph of f in relation to the signs and values of f".
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by finding the first derivative of the function f(x) = x cos(x). Use the product rule, which states that if you have a function h(x) = u(x)v(x), then h'(x) = u'(x)v(x) + u(x)v'(x). Here, u(x) = x and v(x) = cos(x).
Step 2: Calculate the first derivative f'(x). Using the product rule, differentiate u(x) = x to get u'(x) = 1, and differentiate v(x) = cos(x) to get v'(x) = -sin(x). Therefore, f'(x) = 1 * cos(x) + x * (-sin(x)) = cos(x) - x sin(x).
Step 3: Find the second derivative f''(x) by differentiating f'(x) = cos(x) - x sin(x). Differentiate cos(x) to get -sin(x) and use the product rule on -x sin(x) to get -sin(x) - x cos(x). Thus, f''(x) = -sin(x) - sin(x) - x cos(x) = -2sin(x) - x cos(x).
Step 4: Graph the function f(x) = x cos(x) and its second derivative f''(x) = -2sin(x) - x cos(x) over the interval 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π. Use a graphing tool or software to visualize these functions. Observe the points where the second derivative changes sign, as these indicate potential inflection points where the concavity of f(x) changes.
Step 5: Analyze the behavior of the graph of f(x) in relation to the signs and values of f''(x). When f''(x) > 0, the graph of f(x) is concave up, and when f''(x) < 0, it is concave down. Note how these concavity changes correspond to the shape and turning points of the graph of f(x).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting the values of a function on a coordinate plane to visualize its behavior over a specified interval. For f(x) = x cos x, this means plotting points for x between 0 and 2π and connecting them smoothly. Understanding the shape and key features of the graph, such as intercepts and turning points, is crucial for analysis.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Second Derivative
The second derivative of a function, denoted as f''(x), provides information about the concavity of the function's graph. If f''(x) > 0, the graph is concave up, indicating a local minimum, while f''(x) < 0 suggests concave down, indicating a local maximum. Analyzing the second derivative helps in understanding the acceleration of the function's rate of change.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Behavior of Functions
The behavior of a function refers to how it changes over its domain, including increasing or decreasing trends, and concavity. By examining the signs and values of f(x) and its derivatives, one can infer critical points, inflection points, and overall trends. This analysis is essential for interpreting the relationship between f(x) and its derivatives, especially in the context of graphing.
Recommended video:
5:46
Graphs of Exponential Functions
Watch next
Master Determining Concavity from the Graph of f with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice