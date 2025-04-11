Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting the values of a function on a coordinate plane to visualize its behavior over a specified interval. For f(x) = x cos x, this means plotting points for x between 0 and 2π and connecting them smoothly. Understanding the shape and key features of the graph, such as intercepts and turning points, is crucial for analysis. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Second Derivative The second derivative of a function, denoted as f''(x), provides information about the concavity of the function's graph. If f''(x) > 0, the graph is concave up, indicating a local minimum, while f''(x) < 0 suggests concave down, indicating a local maximum. Analyzing the second derivative helps in understanding the acceleration of the function's rate of change. Recommended video: 06:02 06:02 The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema