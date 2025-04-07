Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
2:47 minutes
Problem 4.4.117
Textbook Question
117. Suppose that the second derivative of the function y = f(x) isy" =(x+1)(x-2).
For what x-values does the graph of f have an inflection point?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the x-values where the graph of f has an inflection point, we need to determine where the second derivative changes sign. An inflection point occurs where the concavity of the function changes.
Start by setting the second derivative equal to zero: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">y'' = (x+1)(x-2) = 0</math>. Solve this equation to find the critical points.
Factor the equation: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(x+1)(x-2) = 0</math>. This gives us two solutions: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">x = -1</math> and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">x = 2</math>.
To confirm these are inflection points, check the sign of the second derivative around these values. Choose test points in the intervals <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(- ext{∞}, -1)</math>, <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(-1, 2)</math>, and <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">(2, ext{∞})</math>.
Evaluate the sign of <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">y''</math> at these test points to determine if the sign changes. If the sign changes, then the corresponding x-value is an inflection point.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Second Derivative Test
The second derivative test is used to determine the concavity of a function and identify inflection points. An inflection point occurs where the second derivative changes sign, indicating a transition from concave up to concave down or vice versa. For the function y = f(x), the inflection points are found by setting the second derivative equal to zero and solving for x.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Factoring Quadratic Expressions
Factoring quadratic expressions involves rewriting them as a product of linear factors. In the given second derivative y'' = (x+1)(x-2), the expression is already factored, indicating potential x-values where the derivative equals zero. These values, x = -1 and x = 2, are critical for determining where the graph might have inflection points.
Recommended video:
6:36
Simplifying Trig Expressions
Sign Change Analysis
Sign change analysis involves examining the intervals around the roots of the second derivative to determine where the sign changes. This helps confirm the presence of inflection points. For y'' = (x+1)(x-2), check the sign of y'' in intervals around x = -1 and x = 2 to ensure it changes, confirming these x-values as inflection points.
Recommended video:
06:35
Changing Geometries
Watch next
Master Determining Concavity from the Graph of f with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice