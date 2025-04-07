Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Second Derivative Test The second derivative test is used to determine the concavity of a function and identify inflection points. An inflection point occurs where the second derivative changes sign, indicating a transition from concave up to concave down or vice versa. For the function y = f(x), the inflection points are found by setting the second derivative equal to zero and solving for x.

Factoring Quadratic Expressions Factoring quadratic expressions involves rewriting them as a product of linear factors. In the given second derivative y'' = (x+1)(x-2), the expression is already factored, indicating potential x-values where the derivative equals zero. These values, x = -1 and x = 2, are critical for determining where the graph might have inflection points.