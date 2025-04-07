Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Concavity
3:14 minutes
Problem 4.4.113
Textbook Question
113. If b, c, and d are constants, for what value of b will the curve y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d have a
point of inflection at x = 1? Give reasons for your answer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the point of inflection, we need to determine where the second derivative of the function changes sign. Start by finding the first derivative of the function y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d. The first derivative is y' = 3x^2 + 2bx + c.
Next, find the second derivative of the function. Differentiate the first derivative to get y'' = 6x + 2b.
A point of inflection occurs where the second derivative is zero or undefined, and changes sign. Set the second derivative equal to zero: 6x + 2b = 0.
Solve the equation 6x + 2b = 0 for x = 1, since the point of inflection is given to be at x = 1. Substitute x = 1 into the equation: 6(1) + 2b = 0.
Solve the equation 6 + 2b = 0 for b to find the value of b that ensures the curve has a point of inflection at x = 1.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Point of Inflection
A point of inflection on a curve is where the concavity changes from concave up to concave down, or vice versa. This occurs where the second derivative of the function changes sign. To find such points, we set the second derivative equal to zero and solve for the variable.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Second Derivative
The second derivative of a function, denoted as f''(x), provides information about the concavity of the function. It is the derivative of the first derivative, f'(x). If f''(x) > 0, the function is concave up, and if f''(x) < 0, it is concave down. A change in sign of f''(x) indicates a potential point of inflection.
Recommended video:
06:02
The Second Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Polynomial Derivatives
To find the derivatives of a polynomial function, apply the power rule: for a term ax^n, the derivative is n*ax^(n-1). For the function y = x^3 + bx^2 + cx + d, the first derivative is 3x^2 + 2bx + c, and the second derivative is 6x + 2b. These derivatives are used to analyze the behavior of the curve, such as finding points of inflection.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
Watch next
Master Determining Concavity from the Graph of f with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice