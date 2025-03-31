Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graphing Functions Graphing functions involves plotting the set of points that satisfy the function's equation on a coordinate plane. For the function y = x^(2/3) + (x-1)^(2/3), understanding its shape and behavior requires identifying key features such as intercepts, symmetry, and any asymptotic behavior. This visual representation helps in analyzing the function's overall behavior and any critical points.

First Derivative The first derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), provides information about the function's rate of change and can be used to determine intervals of increase or decrease. For y = x^(2/3) + (x-1)^(2/3), calculating the first derivative helps identify critical points where the slope is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.