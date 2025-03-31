Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
9:17 minutes
Problem 50
Textbook Question
In Exercises 49–52, graph each function. Then use the function’s first derivative to explain what you see.
y = 𝓍²/³ + (𝓍―1)²/³
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the function y = x^(2/3) + (x - 1)^(2/3). This function is composed of two terms, each raised to the power of 2/3, which indicates that the function is continuous and smooth but may have points where the derivative is not defined.
To graph the function, identify key features such as intercepts and symmetry. The function is symmetric about the line x = 0.5 because both terms are even functions shifted by 1 unit.
Next, find the first derivative of the function to analyze its behavior. Use the power rule for derivatives: if f(x) = x^n, then f'(x) = n*x^(n-1). Apply this to each term: y' = (2/3)x^(-1/3) + (2/3)(x - 1)^(-1/3).
Determine the critical points by setting the first derivative equal to zero: (2/3)x^(-1/3) + (2/3)(x - 1)^(-1/3) = 0. Solve for x to find where the slope of the tangent is zero, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Analyze the sign of the first derivative around the critical points to determine intervals of increase and decrease. This will help explain the shape of the graph, such as where it is rising or falling, and confirm the presence of any local extrema.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Graphing Functions
Graphing functions involves plotting the set of points that satisfy the function's equation on a coordinate plane. For the function y = x^(2/3) + (x-1)^(2/3), understanding its shape and behavior requires identifying key features such as intercepts, symmetry, and any asymptotic behavior. This visual representation helps in analyzing the function's overall behavior and any critical points.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
First Derivative
The first derivative of a function, denoted as f'(x), provides information about the function's rate of change and can be used to determine intervals of increase or decrease. For y = x^(2/3) + (x-1)^(2/3), calculating the first derivative helps identify critical points where the slope is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Critical Points and Behavior Analysis
Critical points occur where the first derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential changes in the function's behavior. Analyzing these points for y = x^(2/3) + (x-1)^(2/3) helps determine where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. This analysis is crucial for understanding the graph's shape and identifying any local extrema or inflection points.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Watch next
Master Summary of Curve Sketching with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning