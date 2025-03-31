Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Polynomial Functions A polynomial function is an expression consisting of variables and coefficients, involving only the operations of addition, subtraction, multiplication, and non-negative integer exponents. The given function y = x³(8−x) is a polynomial of degree 4, which can be expanded to y = 8x³ − x⁴. Understanding the behavior of polynomial functions, such as end behavior and turning points, is crucial for graphing them.

Factoring and Roots Factoring involves expressing a polynomial as a product of its factors, which can help identify the roots or zeros of the function. For y = x³(8−x), the roots are x = 0 and x = 8, where the graph intersects the x-axis. These roots are essential for sketching the graph, as they indicate where the function changes sign and crosses the axis.