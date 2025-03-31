Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Domain of a Function The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = x√(4 - x²), the expression under the square root, 4 - x², must be non-negative. This means the domain is determined by solving the inequality 4 - x² ≥ 0, which results in the interval [-2, 2].

Square Root Function The square root function, √x, is defined only for non-negative values of x. It represents the principal (non-negative) square root of x. In the context of y = x√(4 - x²), the square root affects the range and behavior of the function, ensuring that the output is real and non-negative for the domain where 4 - x² is non-negative.