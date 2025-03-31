Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Curve Sketching
9:47 minutes
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Graphs and Graphing
Graph the curves in Exercises 33–42.
______
y = 𝓍√4 ― 𝓍²
1
Identify the function to be graphed: \( y = x \sqrt{4 - x^2} \). This is a function involving a square root, which suggests that the domain is restricted to values where the expression under the square root is non-negative.
Determine the domain of the function. The expression under the square root, \( 4 - x^2 \), must be greater than or equal to zero. Solve the inequality \( 4 - x^2 \geq 0 \) to find the domain.
Solve \( 4 - x^2 \geq 0 \) by rearranging it to \( x^2 \leq 4 \). This implies \( -2 \leq x \leq 2 \). Therefore, the domain of the function is \([-2, 2]\).
Analyze the behavior of the function at the endpoints and critical points. Check the values of the function at \( x = -2, 0, \) and \( 2 \). Also, consider the symmetry of the function, as it involves \( x^2 \), which is an even function.
Sketch the graph using the information obtained. Plot the points calculated, consider the symmetry, and ensure the graph is within the domain \([-2, 2]\). The function will have a shape similar to a semicircle, as it is derived from the equation of a circle \( x^2 + y^2 = 4 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Domain of a Function
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values (x-values) for which the function is defined. For the function y = x√(4 - x²), the expression under the square root, 4 - x², must be non-negative. This means the domain is determined by solving the inequality 4 - x² ≥ 0, which results in the interval [-2, 2].
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Square Root Function
The square root function, √x, is defined only for non-negative values of x. It represents the principal (non-negative) square root of x. In the context of y = x√(4 - x²), the square root affects the range and behavior of the function, ensuring that the output is real and non-negative for the domain where 4 - x² is non-negative.
Completing the Square to Rewrite the Integrand Example 6
Graphing Techniques
Graphing techniques involve plotting points, identifying key features like intercepts, symmetry, and asymptotes, and understanding the behavior of the function. For y = x√(4 - x²), it's important to consider symmetry about the y-axis and the endpoints of the domain. Analyzing these aspects helps in sketching an accurate graph of the function within its domain.
Graphing The Derivative
