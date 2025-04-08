Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
2:19 minutes
Problem 3.4.32c
Textbook Question
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
c. When does it change direction?
s = t² - 3t + 2, 0 ≤ t ≤ 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the position function s(t) = t² - 3t + 2. This function describes the position of the object along the s-axis over time.
Step 2: Find the velocity function v(t) by differentiating the position function s(t) with respect to time t. This gives v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) = 2t - 3.
Step 3: Determine the acceleration function a(t) by differentiating the velocity function v(t) with respect to time t. This results in a(t) = dv/dt = f''(t) = 2.
Step 4: Analyze when the object changes direction by finding when the velocity function v(t) = 0. Solve the equation 2t - 3 = 0 to find the critical points.
Step 5: Comment on the object's behavior: The object changes direction at the time when v(t) = 0. Since the acceleration a(t) = 2 is constant and positive, it indicates that the object is accelerating in the positive direction throughout the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 5.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Position, Velocity, and Acceleration
In calculus, the position function s(t) describes the location of an object over time. The velocity function v(t) is the first derivative of the position function, representing the rate of change of position, or speed and direction. Acceleration a(t) is the second derivative of the position function, indicating the rate of change of velocity. Understanding these relationships is crucial for analyzing motion.
Recommended video:
08:14
Using The Acceleration Function
Derivatives and Their Interpretation
The derivative of a function at a point gives the slope of the tangent line to the function at that point, representing the rate of change. For motion, the first derivative of the position function gives velocity, and the second derivative gives acceleration. Analyzing these derivatives helps determine when an object speeds up, slows down, or changes direction.
Recommended video:
05:44
Derivatives
Sign Analysis of Velocity and Acceleration
The signs of velocity and acceleration provide insights into an object's motion. A positive velocity indicates forward motion, while a negative velocity indicates backward motion. When velocity changes sign, the object changes direction. Acceleration's sign shows whether the object is speeding up or slowing down; positive acceleration increases velocity, while negative acceleration decreases it.
Recommended video:
06:15
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice