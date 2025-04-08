Analyzing Motion Using Graphs





[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:





c. When does it change direction?





s = t² - 3t + 2, 0 ≤ t ≤ 5