Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
4:05 minutes
Problem 3.4.33d
Analyzing Motion Using Graphs
[Technology Exercise] Exercises 31–34 give the position function s = f(t) of an object moving along the s-axis as a function of time t. Graph f together with the velocity function v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) and the acceleration function a(t) = d²s/dt² = f''(t). Comment on the object’s behavior in relation to the signs and values of v and a. Include in your commentary such topics as the following:
d. When does it speed up and slow down?
s = t³ - 6t² + 7t, 0 ≤ t ≤ 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the position function s(t) = t³ - 6t² + 7t. This function describes the position of the object along the s-axis as a function of time t.
Step 2: Find the velocity function v(t) by differentiating the position function s(t) with respect to time t. This gives v(t) = ds/dt = f'(t) = 3t² - 12t + 7.
Step 3: Find the acceleration function a(t) by differentiating the velocity function v(t) with respect to time t. This gives a(t) = dv/dt = f''(t) = 6t - 12.
Step 4: Analyze the signs of v(t) and a(t) to determine when the object speeds up or slows down. The object speeds up when v(t) and a(t) have the same sign and slows down when they have opposite signs.
Step 5: Graph the functions s(t), v(t), and a(t) over the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. Use the graphs to visually confirm the intervals where the object speeds up or slows down based on the behavior of v(t) and a(t).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Position, Velocity, and Acceleration
In calculus, the position function s(t) describes the location of an object over time. The velocity function v(t) is the first derivative of the position function, representing the rate of change of position, or speed, with direction. Acceleration a(t) is the second derivative of the position function, indicating the rate of change of velocity. Understanding these relationships is crucial for analyzing motion.
Recommended video:
08:14
Using The Acceleration Function
Graphical Analysis of Derivatives
Graphing the position, velocity, and acceleration functions helps visualize how an object's motion changes over time. The slope of the position graph at any point gives the velocity, while the slope of the velocity graph gives the acceleration. Observing these graphs allows us to determine when the object is speeding up or slowing down based on the signs and magnitudes of v(t) and a(t).
Recommended video:
01:47
Graphical Applications of Exponential & Logarithmic Derivatives: Example 8
Interpreting Signs of Velocity and Acceleration
The signs of velocity and acceleration are key to understanding an object's motion. When both velocity and acceleration have the same sign, the object speeds up. Conversely, when they have opposite signs, the object slows down. Analyzing these signs in the context of the given functions helps predict and explain the object's behavior over time.
Recommended video:
06:15
Derivatives Applied To Acceleration
