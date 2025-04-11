Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
6:06 minutes
Problem 4.3.17
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Observe the graph of the function y = f(x) and identify the critical points where the function changes direction. These points are typically where the derivative is zero or undefined.
Determine the intervals where the function is increasing. A function is increasing on an interval if its derivative is positive over that interval. From the graph, identify the segments where the slope of the function is positive.
Determine the intervals where the function is decreasing. A function is decreasing on an interval if its derivative is negative over that interval. From the graph, identify the segments where the slope of the function is negative.
Identify the local extrema by examining the critical points. A local maximum occurs where the function changes from increasing to decreasing, and a local minimum occurs where the function changes from decreasing to increasing.
Identify the absolute extrema by comparing the values of the function at the critical points and endpoints of the interval. The highest value is the absolute maximum, and the lowest value is the absolute minimum.
