Differentiable Function A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at every point in its domain. This means the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or cusps. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Local Minima A local minima of a function is a point where the function value is lower than all other nearby points. At a local minima, the derivative of the function changes from negative to positive, indicating a 'valley' in the graph. Identifying local minima is essential for sketching the graph accurately, as it highlights where the function reaches its lowest points locally. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema