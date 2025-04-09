Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
2:16 minutes
Problem 68c
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maxima at (1, 1) and (3, 3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that a local maximum occurs at a point where the function changes from increasing to decreasing. This means the derivative of the function, f'(x), is zero at these points.
Step 2: Identify the given local maxima points: (1, 1) and (3, 3). At these points, the derivative f'(x) should be zero.
Step 3: Consider the behavior of the function around these points. For x < 1, the function should be increasing, and for x > 1, it should be decreasing. Similarly, for x < 3, the function should be increasing, and for x > 3, it should be decreasing.
Step 4: Sketch the graph by plotting the points (1, 1) and (3, 3) on the coordinate plane. Ensure that the curve is smooth and differentiable, meaning there are no sharp corners or discontinuities.
Step 5: Draw the curve such that it rises to the point (1, 1), then falls, rises again to the point (3, 3), and falls again. This will visually represent the local maxima at the specified points.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiable Function
A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at each point in its domain. This means the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or cusps. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative.
Finding Differentials
Local Maxima
A local maximum of a function occurs at a point where the function value is greater than or equal to the values at nearby points. For a differentiable function, this typically happens where the derivative changes from positive to negative, indicating a peak in the graph. Recognizing local maxima helps in accurately sketching the function's graph.
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema

Graph Sketching
Graph Sketching
Graph sketching involves plotting the general shape of a function based on its critical points, such as local maxima and minima, and its behavior at infinity. It requires understanding the function's derivative to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing, and how it curves, to accurately represent the function's behavior visually.
Summary of Curve Sketching
