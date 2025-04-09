Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiable Function A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at each point in its domain. This means the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or cusps. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative. Recommended video: 05:53 05:53 Finding Differentials

Local Maxima A local maximum of a function occurs at a point where the function value is greater than or equal to the values at nearby points. For a differentiable function, this typically happens where the derivative changes from positive to negative, indicating a peak in the graph. Recognizing local maxima helps in accurately sketching the function's graph. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema