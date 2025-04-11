Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
Sketch the graph of a differentiable function y = f(x) that has a local maximum at (1, 1) and a local minimum at (3, 3).
Verified step by step guidance
Start by understanding the characteristics of a differentiable function. A differentiable function is smooth and has no sharp corners or discontinuities. This means the function has a derivative at every point in its domain.
Identify the points where the local maximum and minimum occur. The problem states that there is a local maximum at (1, 1) and a local minimum at (3, 3). At these points, the derivative of the function will be zero, indicating horizontal tangents.
Consider the behavior of the function around the local maximum at (1, 1). As x approaches 1 from the left, the function should be increasing, and as x moves past 1 to the right, the function should be decreasing. This creates a peak at x = 1.
Similarly, analyze the behavior around the local minimum at (3, 3). As x approaches 3 from the left, the function should be decreasing, and as x moves past 3 to the right, the function should be increasing. This creates a trough at x = 3.
Sketch the graph by connecting these points smoothly, ensuring the function increases towards the local maximum, decreases after it, and then decreases towards the local minimum, increasing after it. The graph should reflect the smooth transition between these critical points, maintaining differentiability.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiable Function
A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at every point in its domain. This implies the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or discontinuities. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative.
Local Maximum
A local maximum occurs at a point where the function value is greater than or equal to the values of the function at nearby points. At a local maximum, the derivative changes from positive to negative, indicating a peak in the graph. Recognizing local maxima helps in identifying the turning points of the function.
Local Minimum
A local minimum is a point where the function value is less than or equal to the values of the function at nearby points. At a local minimum, the derivative changes from negative to positive, indicating a trough in the graph. Identifying local minima is essential for understanding the function's valleys and overall shape.
