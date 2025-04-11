Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Differentiable Function A differentiable function is one that has a derivative at every point in its domain. This implies the function is smooth and continuous, without any sharp corners or discontinuities. Understanding differentiability is crucial for sketching graphs, as it ensures the function's behavior can be predicted using its derivative.

Local Maximum A local maximum occurs at a point where the function value is greater than or equal to the values of the function at nearby points. At a local maximum, the derivative changes from positive to negative, indicating a peak in the graph. Recognizing local maxima helps in identifying the turning points of the function.