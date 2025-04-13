Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.3.15
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 15–18:
a. Find the open intervals on which the function is increasing and those on which it is decreasing.
b. Identify the function’s local and absolute extreme values, if any, saying where they occur.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Analyze the graph to determine where the function is increasing or decreasing. Look for intervals where the slope of the graph is positive (increasing) or negative (decreasing).
Step 2: Identify the intervals of increase. From the graph, observe that the function is increasing on the intervals (-3, -2) and (0, 1).
Step 3: Identify the intervals of decrease. From the graph, observe that the function is decreasing on the intervals (-2, 0) and (1, 3).
Step 4: Determine the local extrema by finding the points where the function changes from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. These are typically at the peaks and troughs of the graph.
Step 5: Identify the local and absolute extrema. From the graph, the local maximum occurs at x = -2 and x = 1, and the local minimum occurs at x = 0 and x = 3. The absolute minimum is at x = 3, and the absolute maximum is at x = -2.
