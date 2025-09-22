Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of a variable, typically centered at a point (often zero). For example, ln(1 - x) can be written as -∑(x^k / k) for k=1 to ∞, valid within its radius of convergence. Understanding this allows manipulation and substitution within the series. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series

Substitution in Power Series Substitution involves replacing the variable in a power series with another expression, such as replacing x by 3x. This changes each term's power accordingly and affects the interval of convergence. Correct substitution is essential to find the new series representation of functions like f(3x). Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series