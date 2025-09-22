Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Power Series Representation A power series expresses a function as an infinite sum of terms involving powers of the variable, typically centered at a point (here, 0). Understanding how to write functions like f(x) = 1/(1 − 2x) as a power series is essential, as it forms the basis for manipulating and finding related series for functions like g(x).

Term-by-Term Differentiation and Integration of Power Series Power series can be differentiated or integrated term-by-term within their interval of convergence. This property allows us to find the power series for g(x) by differentiating or integrating the known series for f(x), enabling the construction of new series representations from existing ones.