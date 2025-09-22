Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(x³) = 1/(1 − x³)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = − 1/(1 + x)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
p(x) = 2x⁶ ln(1 − x)
Combining power series Use the power series representation
f(x ) =ln (1 − x) = −∑ₖ₌₁∞ xᵏ/k, for −1 ≤ x < 1,
to find the power series for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
f(3x) = ln (1 − 3x)
Combining power series Use the geometric series
f(x) = 1/(1-x) = ∑ₖ₌₀∞ xᵏ, for |x| < 1,
to find the power series representation for the following functions (centered at 0). Give the interval of convergence of the new series.
g(x) = x³/(1 − x)
Differentiating and integrating power series Find the power series representation for g centered at 0 by differentiating or integrating the power series for f (perhaps more than once). Give the interval of convergence for the resulting series.
g(x) = x/(1 + x²)² using f(x) = 1/(1 + x²)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
If f(x)=∑ₖ₌₀∞ cₖ xᵏ=0, for all x on an interval (−a, a), then cₖ = 0, for all k.