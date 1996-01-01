87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
c. If ∑ aₖ converges, then ∑ (aₖ + 0.0001) converges.
g. Viewed as a function of r, the series 1 + r + r² + r³ + ⋯ takes on all values in the interval (1/2, ∞).
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.