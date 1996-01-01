87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∑ pᵏ diverges, then ∑ (p + 0.001)ᵏ diverges, for a fixed real number p.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
48–63. Choose your test Determine whether the following series converge or diverge using the properties and tests introduced in Sections 10.3 and 10.4.
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ( (3k + 1)(3k + 4) )
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.