Absolute Value The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. For any real number x, |x| is x if x is positive or zero, and -x if x is negative. This concept is crucial for understanding how the function y = √|x| behaves symmetrically around the y-axis.

Square Root Function The square root function, denoted as √x, returns the non-negative value whose square is x. It is defined for x ≥ 0 and results in a curve that increases slowly as x increases. In the context of y = √|x|, the square root is applied to the absolute value, ensuring the function is defined for all real x.