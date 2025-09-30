Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor and Maclaurin Series A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. When centered at zero, it is called a Maclaurin series. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at the center, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!.

Derivatives of Exponential Functions To find the Taylor series of f(x) = 3^x, you need to compute its derivatives at the center point. The derivative of an exponential function a^x is a^x times the natural logarithm of a. This pattern repeats for higher-order derivatives, which is essential for determining the series coefficients.