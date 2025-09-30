Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
f(x) = cosh 3x, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Estimating errors Use the remainder to find a bound on the error in approximating the following quantities with the nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0. Estimates are not unique.
sin 0.3, n = 4
e⁰ᐧ²⁵, n=4
ln 1.04, n=3
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = tan ⁻¹ (x/2), a = 0
{Use of Tech} Maximum error Use the remainder term to find a bound on the error in the following approximations on the given interval. Error bounds are not unique.
sin x ≈ x − x³/6 on [π/4, π/4]
tan x ≈ x on [−π/6, π/6]