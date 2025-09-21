Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Polynomial Approximation A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point using derivatives at that point. For sin x, the polynomial x − x³/6 is the third-degree Taylor polynomial centered at 0, providing an approximation of sin x near 0 by matching its value and derivatives up to the third order. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Remainder Term (Lagrange Form) The remainder term quantifies the error between the actual function and its Taylor polynomial approximation. The Lagrange form expresses this error as a function of the next derivative evaluated at some point in the interval, allowing us to bound the maximum error on the given interval. Recommended video: 06:32 06:32 Alternating Series Remainder