Taylor and Maclaurin Series A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the function's derivatives at a single point. When centered at zero, it is called a Maclaurin series. Each term involves derivatives evaluated at the center, multiplied by powers of (x - a) and divided by factorials. Recommended video: 08:26 08:26 Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series

Derivatives of Inverse Trigonometric Functions To find the Taylor series of f(x) = arctan(x/2), you need to compute derivatives of arctan and apply the chain rule. The derivatives of arctan(x) follow a known pattern, which helps in finding higher-order terms efficiently. Recommended video: 06:35 06:35 Derivatives of Other Inverse Trigonometric Functions