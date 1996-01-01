87. Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
f. If the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aᵏ converges and |a| < |b|, then the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) bᵏ converges.
27–37. Evaluating series Evaluate the following infinite series or state that the series diverges.
∑ (from k = 0 to ∞)(tan⁻¹(k + 2) − tan⁻¹k)
Is it possible for an alternating series to converge absolutely but not conditionally?
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The terms of the sequence of partial sums of the series ∑ aₖ approach 5/2, so the infinite series converges to 5/2.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. Every partial sum Sₙ of the series ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k² underestimates the exact value of ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / k².
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Suppose f is a continuous, positive, decreasing function, for x ≥ 1, and aₖ = f(k), for k = 1, 2, 3, …. If ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) aₖ converges to L, then ∫ (1 to ∞) f(x) dx converges to L.
67–70. Formulas for sequences of partial sums Consider the following infinite series.
a.Find the first four partial sums S₁, S₂, S₃, S₄ of the series.
∑⁽∞⁾ₖ₌₁2⁄[(2k − 1)(2k + 1)]