Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is essential for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core components of calculus. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (denoted as x→c−) or the right (denoted as x→c+). In the given question, the limit as x approaches -2 from the right (−2+) is crucial for determining the behavior of the function near that point, especially when the function may not be defined at that point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits