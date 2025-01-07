Table of contents
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
3:07 minutes
Problem 26a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→−2^+ (x − 4) / x(x + 2)
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is essential for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core components of calculus.
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (denoted as x→c−) or the right (denoted as x→c+). In the given question, the limit as x approaches -2 from the right (−2+) is crucial for determining the behavior of the function near that point, especially when the function may not be defined at that point.
Rational Functions
Rational functions are expressions formed by the ratio of two polynomials. They can exhibit unique behaviors, such as asymptotes and discontinuities, depending on the values of the variables involved. Understanding how to simplify and analyze rational functions is key to evaluating limits, particularly when the limit involves division by zero or indeterminate forms.
Recommended video:
Intro to Rational Functions
