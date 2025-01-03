Table of contents
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
2:38 minutes
Problem 2.4.9c
The graph of ℎ in the figure has vertical asymptotes at x=−2 and x=3. Analyze the following limits. <IMAGE>
lim x→−2 h(x)
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical Asymptotes

Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function h(x) has vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 3, indicating that as x approaches these values, h(x) will either increase or decrease without bound.
Limits
A limit describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value. In the context of the question, evaluating the limit of h(x) as x approaches -2 involves determining what value h(x) approaches as x gets closer to -2, which is critical for understanding the function's behavior near its vertical asymptote.
One-Sided Limits

One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either the left or the right. For the limit lim x→−2 h(x), it is important to consider both the left-hand limit (as x approaches -2 from values less than -2) and the right-hand limit (as x approaches -2 from values greater than -2) to fully understand the behavior of h(x) near the asymptote.
