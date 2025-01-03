Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in the graph of a function where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. In this case, the function h(x) has vertical asymptotes at x = -2 and x = 3, indicating that as x approaches these values, h(x) will either increase or decrease without bound. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1

Limits A limit describes the behavior of a function as the input approaches a particular value. In the context of the question, evaluating the limit of h(x) as x approaches -2 involves determining what value h(x) approaches as x gets closer to -2, which is critical for understanding the function's behavior near its vertical asymptote. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits