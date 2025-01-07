Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is essential for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core components of calculus. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, measures the distance of a number from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the context of limits, the absolute value can affect the behavior of a function as it approaches a point, particularly when the function crosses zero, leading to different left-hand and right-hand limits. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems