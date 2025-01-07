Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
2:26 minutes
Problem 24c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
c. lim x→1 x / |x − 1|
Verified Solution
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. Evaluating limits is essential for defining derivatives and integrals, which are core components of calculus.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, measures the distance of a number from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the context of limits, the absolute value can affect the behavior of a function as it approaches a point, particularly when the function crosses zero, leading to different left-hand and right-hand limits.
05:03
Initial Value Problems
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only, either the left (denoted as lim x→c-) or the right (denoted as lim x→c+). In the given limit problem, evaluating one-sided limits is crucial because the absolute value function creates a piecewise scenario that can lead to different outcomes depending on the direction of approach.
