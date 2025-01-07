Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. In this case, we are interested in the limit as z approaches 3 from the right (3+), which indicates we are looking at values of z that are slightly greater than 3. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The notation z→3^+ indicates that we are considering the limit as z approaches 3 from the right. This is crucial for understanding the behavior of functions that may have different values or undefined points at the limit point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits