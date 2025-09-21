Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln x, a = 3
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = 2ˣ, a = 1
{Use of Tech} Binomial series
b. Use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = (1+x)⁻²/³; approximate 1.18⁻²/³.
ƒ(x) = eˣ, a = 0; e-0.08
a. Find the Taylor polynomials of order n = 1 and n = 2 for the given functions centered at the given point a.
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = ln (x − 2), a = 3